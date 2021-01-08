Following a clash between operatives of the Oyo State Security Network known as Amotekun and some residents of Tapa community, Ibarapa North Local government, Oyo State Southwest Nigeria, two persons have been reported dead.

According to some residents of the community, the clash occurred at about 10.30 pm when Amotekun officers stormed the venue of an ongoing carnival organised by the youth in the town.

The operatives had directed that the carnival be discontinued, however, the youths protested and this resulted in a clash.

“Along the line, the Amotekun started shooting directly at them,” a resident told HumAngle.

This clash allegedly led to the death of two youths, one Razak Odugbemi and Lekan Ogunlade, who were both confirmed dead at the General Hospital in Ayete town.

It was also gathered that at least three other youths who sustained injuries are still receiving treatment at a hospital in Igboora, one of the towns in the area.

Confirming the incident, Olayinka Olayanju, a retired Colonel and the Commandant of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, said an investigation has been launched to get to the root of the incident.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that some youths were organising carnival in Obada and our men attempted to disperse them. Some of them fired gunshots at our operatives and they responded,” Olayanju said.

“Two of the youth were shot and have been confirmed dead. That is the situation for now. But, we are still investigating the incident,” the Amotekun commander added.

