Two friends on Monday were arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos, for allegedly stealing a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to the Lagos State Government.

The police charged Giwa Semiu, 47, and Kolade Timothy, 55 with conspiracy and theft.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendants committed the offence at about 2.30 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2020, at No. 27, Abibatu str., Papa Ashafa area of Lagos State.

He said that the defendants were employed with Lagos State Government and had access to the cars. He said that the defendants took possession of the Toyota Hiace Bus with registration No. 18A 10 LA, a property of Lagos State Government worth N10 million.

According to him, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 (6) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised). Section 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy, while 287 (6) attracts seven years for stealing from Government by persons in public service.

Adeola Adedayo, the Chief Magistrate, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

She further ordered that one of each of the sureties must be a blood relation, and all sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The case was subsequently adjourned until Feb. 2, 2021, for mention.

