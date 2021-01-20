Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have nabbed two notorious cultists, Timileyin Omobolaji and another simply identified as Waliyu, for allegedly terrorising residents of Igbelara in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Disclosing the development in a statement on Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, noted that the suspects were arrested during a gun battle with the cops. The PPRO further disclosed that some gang members escaped with bullet wounds.

Adejobi said:

“Police operatives attached to the Ikorodu Division, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, around 12.30 pm, engaged some suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity in a gun duel in the Igbelara area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“The police responded to a distress call from members of the public that some suspected cultists were seen in the Igbelara area with weapons to foment trouble and the police, with the help of some community members, raced to the scene and the gang opened fire on them.

“The police operatives responded and engaged the men, leaving some of them injured and they fled with bullet wounds. Two of them, Waliyu and Timileyin Omobolaji, were eventually arrested with wounds, while one cut-to-size pistol, 10 expended cartridges and six life cartridges were recovered from them. The injured ones have been taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Adejobi’s statement added that state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, appealed to the general public, especially medical practitioners, to alert the police whenever they come across any of the fleeing suspected cultists with bullet wounds.

“The CP has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation. He further vowed to rid Lagos State of cultism and other vices,” the statement added.

