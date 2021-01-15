An accident that occurred on Thursday along the Ajaokuta-Ojodu-Ayingba road in Kogi State claimed the lives of two policemen and one other, the Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed.

According to the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Kogi, Solomon Aghure, the deceased persons were travelling in an ambulance when the accident occurred.

Aghure explained that the policemen and the driver of the ambulance were travelling with an empty casket to pick the corpse of a police sergeant from a mortuary in Ayingba.

The accident occurred when the ambulance collided with a Mercedes Benz truck coming from the opposite direction at a spot in Ojodu community.

Also confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi State, William Aya, said the policemen were detailed to pick the corpse of the deceased sergeant at Ayingba and accompany it to Adamawa for burial as requested by the family of the deceased.

He added that the driver of the truck and his assistant fled the scene of the accident to evade arrest.

Aya further disclosed that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at a morgue in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, while that of the driver had been released to his family for burial.

