A file photo of a police officer displaying the crest of the Nigeria Police Force. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

Two policemen have lost their lives while trying to convey a colleague’s corpse to his village in Kogi State.

The police officers, along with a driver of the ambulance, died on Thursday in a road accident along the Ajaokuta-Ojodu-Ayingba road.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims had carried the dead body of their colleagues from the mortuary and heading for his home town when the accident occurred at Ojuwo-Olijo village.

The sources said the driver of the ambulance and the two police officers in the ambulance died on the spot while the driver of the truck that hit them ran away.

While confirming the incident, the Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Solomon Aghure said that the policemen and the driver were travelling in an ambulance with an empty casket to collect the corpse of a police Sergeant from a mortuary in Ayingba.

He noted that the ambulance, in which they were travelling collided with a Mercedes Benz truck coming from the opposite direction at a spot in Ojodu community on the road.

The State Police Command spokesman, DSP William Aya who also confirmed the incident explained that the two policemen were detailed to go and pick the corpse of the deceased sergeant at Ayingba and accompany it to Adamawa State for proper burial as requested by the family of the deceased.

According to him, the driver of the truck and his motor boy took to their heels before they could be arrested.

He said that the corpses of the two police inspectors were deposited at a morgue in Lokoja while that of the civilian driver of the ambulance was released to his family.

Aya expressed the sympathy of the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Ede, assuring that their death will not be in vain.