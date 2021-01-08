Distraught parents of two-year-old Royalty Omosefe Ugbo have appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians for financial assistance to enable their daughter undergo open-heart surgery in India.







The estimated cost of the surgery, including travelling expenses, is N7 million. Little Omosefe has since birth been in pains and suffering from a medical condition called Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD).







Her mother, Mrs Ruth Ugbo, said after Omosefe’s delivery, it was observed that she had a hole in the heart, which may lead to the baby’s death if not corrected.







“We were told we need a corrective surgery in India so that she can have a chance of survival,” she said.







The baby’s medical report, signed by her consultant, a paediatrician and paediatric cardiologist at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Wilson Sadoh, confirmed the condition.







According to the cardiologist, “Omosefe was first diagnosed at nine weeks of birth in 2019. She needs urgent medical attention in India for heart surgery as a definitive management. A clinical evaluation indicated that she has Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD), which was confirmed by echocardiography,” he said.







Appealing to the public, Mrs Ugbo said she needs the financial support and prayers of well-meaning Nigerians for the good health of her daughter.







Donations can be sent to Little Miss Royalty Omosefe Ugbo, Access Bank account number: 0810928620.





