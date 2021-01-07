WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP

Head of the German parliament on Thursday ordered an investigation into how to prevent a riot similar to the one that occurred at the U.S. Capitol from happening at the Bundestag.

“A report has already been requested from the German Embassy in Washington on how the excesses of violence



could come about within the Capitol,” the Bundestag said, citing its president, Wolfgang Schaeuble.

The news comes after armed supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday and forced a lockdown.

Berlin’s Interior Ministry and the parliamentary groups will be involved in the probe, which will look at whether Berlin authorities require training, technical and personnel support from the federal police in protecting the



Bundestag from incursion

The German parliament had its own, albeit much smaller security breach on Aug. 29, 2020, when hundreds of right-wing



extremists stormed the steps of the Reichstag on the sidelines of a mass rally against coronavirus restrictions.

However, police officers were able to push them back.

At that time, leading lawmakers insisted that the Bundestag should remain open to citizens.

“We will not turn the Bundestag into a citadel, because that is exactly the goal of the enemies of democracy, to destroy the openness of our parliament,’’ Bundestag Vice President Claudia Roth told Augsburger

Vanguard News Nigeria