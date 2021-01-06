At least two explosive devices were reportedly found Wednesday in Washington, DC, according to U.S. media reports.

The discovery comes as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building in a violent attempt to derail the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The New York Times reports that one bomb was found at the Beltway headquarters of the Republican National Committee. It cited “sources.”

The report also said a suspicious package was being investigated at Democratic National Committee headquarters, “though that package was not immediately determined to be an explosive”.

“NBC News additionally reported that at least one other device was found on the grounds of the US Capitol,” the report added.

Go home, Trump to supporters

President Trump has told his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to “go home and that he knows their pain but that they must go home in peace.”

The clip has reportedly been flagged by Twitter and comments blocked.

“I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace. I know you’re in pain. I know you’re hurt,” Trump said in a one minute video address released on his Twitter account.

“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt,” he said.

Moments after Trump posted the message, Twitter labeled it with a warning that “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a mob supporting Mr Trump descended on the Capitol soon after Congress convened a joint session to certify the Electoral College votes.

Biden won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.