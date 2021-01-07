Atiku Abubakar

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely one hour the congress certified Joe Biden’s electoral victory, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has joined a former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, in asking Nigerians to emulate United State democratic principles, noting that ‘strong institutions and not strong personalities are the bulwark of a rich democratic culture’.

Recall that Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election.

Trump had alleged that Biden won through electoral malpractice and fraud. He had listed a good number of states he assumed the fraud took place and had gone to the country’s Supreme court.

His struggle to convince the world that he defeated Biden in the election has been put to rest as Congress Thursday certified Biden’s victory.

Reacting to this, Atiku said: “Democracy, as it is often said, is a process. With the culmination of the process certifying the electoral vote of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States, it is clear that strong institutions are vital to the sustainability of democracy.

“This is a lesson to be learnt: that strong institutions and not strong personalities are the bulwark of a rich democratic culture.”

