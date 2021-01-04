By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

On Boxing Day, Uzezi Okinedo departed the shores of Nigeria for the University of Massachusetts in Boston United States for her PhD in Molecular Cellular and Organismal Biology.

She is one of the 19 high-achieving but economically disadvantaged beneficiaries of the EducationUSA Opportunity Fund Program (OPF) of the U.S. Consulate who were supported to apply for undergraduate and graduate programmes in U.S. institutions.

The trip was the 27-year old’s first international journey outside Nigeria. She told The Nation that she was looking forward to studying in an environment different from what she was used to.

“This is my first trip out of Nigeria. I have never been out of the country before. I have been on a plane before; I flew to Jos during my NYSC and from Jos took a bus to Bauchi.

“I feel very excited – like I am really looking forward to it. I have actually gone online to read about people’s experiences on their first time out of Nigeria or been on an airline and am excited about it that I can’t wait,” she told The Nation during Zoom interview before her departure.

Uzezi, like others got full scholarship for her course and additional support from the Opportunity Fund Program (OFP) to cover cost of travel, settlement, in addition to prior application and visas cost.

The First Class graduate of Cell Biology and Genetics from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) said she had already started online classes prior to her departure and had expected the experience to be challenging but was prepared for it.

After her studies, Uzezi, who is on the Graduate Assistantship programme of UNILAG, said she would return to Nigeria to offer her expertise in plant molecular biology – an area she said is not commonly studied in Nigeria.

“I will be researching on Plant Molecular Biology with a focus on Population Genomics. I choose that area because that is an area that has been kind of largely under explored in Nigeria because a lot of people that go into biological sciences focus more on human genetics or animal genetics but when it comes to plants people don’t pay more close attention to that.

“So, I am going to explore that because I really have an interest in improving agriculture and going into Plant Genomics gives me that ability to contribute to the aspect of agricultural biotechnology, improving like climate resilient crops with the issue of climate change,” she said.

Seventeen-year old Chika Dueke-Eze is one of only two undergraduate beneficiaries of the OFP. The 2019 graduate of King’s College Lagos is settling down at Duke University, North Carolina where he is studying for a double major in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

The teenager, who made 5As and 4Bs in the 2019 WASSCE, was admitted into four other U.S. Universities on full scholarship (Northwestern University, University of Texas, Dallas, New York University, and Villanova University) and two others with partial funding.

Chika, a native of Enugu State said he chose to study both computer science and electrical engineering because he loves both the hardware and software areas of gadgets.

He said: “I have always been interested in the hardware and software. Then during my gap year I started working with a micro controller like Robotics and I find it fascinating because I was able to write code and interpret it. I was able to understand how things work inside the computer and also like how the hardware works. The ability to just be able to utilize my imagination and create amazing things and I basically understand how things works and I can like build what I what to build and solve problems. It empowers me to be someone that likes to create things, so it was right course for me.”

Thanking the EducationUSA for the OPF, Chika said: “I had the idea I wanted to study abroad but did not know how I was going to get there. Without EducationUSA I do not even know how I would have got there. When I join Education USA I was like even if they give me a whole year I probably would not have gotten all those information I got within a space of three month.”

Over 500 students applied for the OFP in 2020 among whom 30 were selected for the programme. However only 19 of them secured admission with full funding that enabled them to travel to the U.S. for their studies.

During a reception in Lagos in honour of the 19 recipients, United States Consul General Claire Pierangelo urged them to make the most of their time in the U.S.

“The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is pleased that our two major EducationUSA centers in Lagos and Abuja help brilliant, deserving and high achieving students defray the cost of applying to study in the U.S. You have successfully navigated the daunting U.S. college and university admissions process and we are so excited for your future.”

“During your time in the United States, please take full advantage of every opportunity you have not only to learn but to expand your horizon. You have excelled in Nigeria and I have no doubt that you will continue on that path of academic excellence in the United States,” Consul General Pierangelo told the departing students,” she said.