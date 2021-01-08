The United States on Thursday recorded over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths, the highest in a single day.

The unsettling numbers came after Wednesday saw over 3,900 deaths in the country, according to The Washington Post.

The deadly virus, which has crippled lives and economies across the globe, first appeared in the U.S. nearly one year ago and is crippling the health facilities of one of the most powerful nations.

Two vaccines have been developed and U.S. authorities have started inoculating citizens, especially frontline health workers, even as the country continues to battle mounting deaths.

Over 21.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the U.S.

About 364,500 persons have lost their lives to the pandemic in the U.S., according to the John Hopkins University.