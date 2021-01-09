Osun State Government has disclosed that a multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary firm with patented technologies, headquarted in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, and operating in several countries of the world, MGT Group, has expressed readiness to invest in building a world-class specialist hospital and a medical diagnostic center in the state.

The firm also expressed interest in investing in the State’s solid mineral asset.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, said in a statement that the Founder and Chairman of the MGT Group, Ashok Puri, applauded Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration for building, renovating and revitalising 332 Primary Healthcare Centres across the State, describing it as worthwhile, unprecedented and unparalleled.

Puri said this when he received Governor Oyetola, who was on a working visit to the firm’s office on Thursday.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Abdullah Adeyanju Binuyo.

Puri noted that the firm had been following the news about Osun’s giant strides in the health sector, and was ready to complement the government’s efforts in boosting the sector.

He also commended the Governor’s leadership style and his commitment to attracting investments to the State.

In his response, Governor Oyetola expressed the administration’s readiness to attract investments to the State, stressing that the government would continue to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“We are in a hurry to develop Osun. We have demonstrated this in the last two years and we will not be deterred even by the setback COVID-19 pandemic poses, in fulfilling our mandate to the good people of Osun,” he added.

The governor, accompanied by his Deputy Chief of Staff, went on a trip to Dubai to seek partnerships with a team of investors in the health, water resources, tourism and solid mineral sectors, and attract investments to Osun.

