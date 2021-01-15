Akin Aboluwade

The Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC and the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, have indicated their readiness to commence the implementation of 21 projects in the state.

Making this disclosure in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday was the Executive Chairman of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board , Dr. Nureni Adeniran.

Adeniran, in his address at an official meeting with the successful bidders for the 2019 UBEC/SUBEB Intervention Projects held at the Board’s premises in Ibadan, expressed confidence that the selected bidders would not fail in making quality delivery.

In all, the state government and UBEC are rolling out construction work of a total of 58 blocks of classrooms. Others include the construction of 10 perimeter fences; renovation of 62 blocks of classrooms and 40 lots of supply of furniture.

Other projects include the drilling of 44 boreholes and procurement of three lots of sporting equipment/facilities.

During the meeting, Dr. Nureni Adeniran urged all contractors to abide by the terms and standards of project execution, saying that they must deliver high quality projects. He stressed that the much as the in state would not compromise standard, it would equally expect timely delivery of projects given.

The SUBEB chairman explained that the Board shifted the date for the opening of its bid exercise twice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and also due to other technical challenges.

Expressing joy that the exercise eventually came to fruition on October 8, 2020, Adeniran lauded the Governor eventually came to fruition on October 8, 2020, Adeniran lauded the Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for the prompt payment of counterpart funds. This, he said, gave the state an edge to draw the 2019 funds from UBEC ahead of many other states.

He said, “It is worthy of note that today’s gathering would not have come up without the proactiveness of the Oyo State Government. Through prompt release of counterpart fund amounting to the sum of N1,590,884,078.86 (One billion, five hundred and nineteen million, eight hundred and eighty-four thousand, seventy-eight naira, eighty six kobo), only, to complement the matching grant of equal amount released by the Federal Government through UBEC, for the implementation of the 2019 FGN-UBEC/SUBEB Intervention Projects.”

Adeniran, who informed the gathering that the 2018 FGN-UBEC/SUBEB Intervention Projects awarded in January 2020 had reached an advanced stage, said, “About 98 per cent of the projects have been delivered to the benefitting schools and these projects have added greater value to the academic activities in the schools.”

He, therefore, urged the contractors not to compromise the set standard given by the state government, as the present administration had zero tolerance for low and non performance.

The SUBEB chairman stressed that the state government had set a time frame for the categories of projects in the state, urging them to be upright and efficient in the execution of the projects.

Reeling out the given time limits, he said, “Construction of model schools must be delivered within 24 weeks; construction of blocks of classrooms must be delivered in 16 weeks; while construction of ECCDE Pilot Centres, and block of three and four classrooms must be ready in 12 weeks.”

Also, time-frame for construction of Perimeter fence is put at weeks; renovation of blocks of classrooms is eight weeks; sinking of borehole, two weeks; procurement of furniture, six weeks and procurement of sporting equipment/facilities is put at two weeks.

According to him, the state government expects that the contractors would be efficient in the handling and delivery of all categories of projects.

The time frame given, he said, could not be renegotiated.