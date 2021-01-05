Armed robbers in the Badore area of Ajah in Lagos, recently shot an Uber driver identified as Tade dead and also carted away his vehicle.

It was gathered that Tade was at Badore to pick up a yet-to-be-identified customer who had ordered for a ride.

However, he was ambushed by three armed men who shot him twice and made away with his vehicle and other valuables.

Another Uber driver named Damilare narrated that his deceased colleague was walked by the hoodlums to the spot where he was shot.

Speaking to the Punch. Damilare stated:

“He (the deceased Uber driver) was actually killed around Badore. His service was requested and when he got to where the request emanated from, he met three hoodlums. Immediately, he started struggling with them, not knowing that one of them had a gun, and they shot him twice and drove away in the car.

“From what we gathered, it appears that the hoodlums requested for an Uber ride in a bid to steal his car. That is the trick they usually use; they will make a request for a long-distance trip like from Egbeda to Lekki and no driver will see such a request around 7 pm or 8 pm and won’t want to go because it is going to fetch you over N5,000.

“But while driving to the pick-up point, they will ask you to pass through bad roads and when you get there, you will see like three guys with guns, cutlasses and knives, who will suddenly appear to rob you of your phone, money and other valuables.

“They know that most Uber drivers use smartphones to work and some of them have more than one smartphones. This is common around Egbeda; if we get a request around there, we usually tell the person to come out and if the person refuses, we will cancel it. Many of the drivers don’t know this trick and that is why they usually fall victim.”

Damilare noted that Uber drivers frequently call to check up on each other, adding that after Tade was shot he phone was on him and he was still breathing.

He said that they got to know about Tade’s condition when a friend had called and first responders told him what had happened.

When his friend got to the location, Tade was being rushed to a hospital, however, he could not make it.

He disclosed that the deceased Uber driver’s family had taken his corpse to the village for burial.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, told Punch that he was yet to get facts about the incident.

“I have not got any fact on this. I will get back to you when I have my facts,” Adejobi stated.

