UFC fighter Irwin Rivera was arrested on Thursday, January 7, on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

According to MMA, Rivera was detained and taken into custody for allegedly stabbing his sisters ages 22 and 33.

After being called to a residence, responding officers found the younger sister with stab wounds to her back, head and arm. The older sister had wounds on her face, back, arms, hands and had two collapsed lungs.

The sisters were rushed to Delray medical center where one is currently in stable condition while the other is in critical condition.

According to the police report, neighbours were awakened by banging on their door as a woman screamed for help. Rivera, covered in blood told the neighbours everything was fine and shut the door before fleeing.

Police eventually caught Rivera, who believed he had killed both women. He then informed the police that he carried out the attacks because it was his purpose and that he was told to do so by a higher power.

Rivera was booked into custody at 12:08 p.m. on Thursday at the main detention center in West Palm Beach, according to online arrest records from the Palm Beach county sheriff’s office in Florida.

No bond has been set for Rivera yet. In Florida, first-degree premeditated murder charges carry a potential death sentence or life in prison.

The UFC put out a statement regarding Rivera’s situation, a UFC official stated that Rivera’s career will be on hold pending an investigation.

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behaviour consistent with mental health issues, the UFC said in a statement.

“The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information, the investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time, the statement added.

