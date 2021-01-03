By Ibrahim Apekhade Yusuf

A seven-member board to oversee the affairs of Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort has been inaugurated with Mr. Udeme Ufot as chairman.

Inaugurating the board on behalf of the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, penultimate Thursday at Government House Uyo, the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem charged members of the board to ensure that the hotel meets the aspirations of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State in terms of optimal performance and revenue generation. He stressed the need for the board to work in synergy with management for optimal productivity of the hotel. He also urged the board members not to attempt to usurp the functions of the management.

“There could be no better choice of Chairman for the hotel than Udeme Ufot who is a distinguished professional and businessman, recognized nationally and internationally as a marketing communications professional of repute. He brings to the assignment a triple value of passion for the hotel, understanding of the industry and professional marketing savvy. He would also be the perfect bridge between the hotel management and the state government. The Governor therefore expects the very best from him,” the SSG stated.

Responding on behalf of the board members, the Chairman Udeme Ufot, expressed his appreciation to the governor for the privilege to serve the state, and the confidence reposed in him and the members of the board. He pledged to make the facility the most attractive destination in West Africa for meetings, incentives, conferences and entertainment, stressing that the facility was one of a kind in West Africa.

“Let me thank His Excellency the Governor for the honor and privilege given to us to superintend over this prime asset of Akwa Ibom people. It is truly a unique opportunity and a great call to duty. One of the things I want to promise His Excellency is that this board will ensure that this common asset of Akwa Ibom people becomes the most attractive business and leisure destination in West Africa, and indeed Africa. That is the challenge we would set for ourselves. The Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort has tremendous potential and it will be our mandate to fully realise that potential,” Ufot stated.