National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has launched an app he says, “Will help in their personal tallying of votes”- during the January 14, 2021 presidential election.

Mr Kyagulanyi said that the app- named, “U Vote” was developed with sophisticated technology and can be downloaded by all voters to make sure that votes are seen as they come from various polling stations.

“We have experienced a lot of vote rigging for a long time and now we want to be in charge of everything. All polling agents will just have to take a picture of the DR form and upload it there and then. We shall do our own vote tallying,” Bobi Wine explained January 02- during his end of year address at his home in Magere, Wakiso District.

According to Bobi Wine, the app can be downloaded from the Play store and can be used by all people to view anything that is happening in various polling stations.

“We would like to warn the Electoral Commission chairman, Justice Byabakama not to play with people’s voices when they speak. Do not be like the dead fly which went to the grave with the corpse,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

During the same address, Bobi Wine also said that he would be going to the East for some of the districts he didn’t manage to visit.

He also highlighted the killings that have happened in the recent past and condemned the acts. Bobi Wine said he would get time to inform the public when the app is finally ready.