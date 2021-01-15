Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, candidate of the national unity platform in Uganda’s presidential election has rejected the preliminary results posted by the electoral commission.

The electoral commission of Uganda has declared preliminary results from more than 10,000 polling units. From the results, incumbent President, Yoweri Museveni is leading closest competitor, Bobi Wine with a difference of over 2 million votes between both candidates.

As at the 5th update of the electoral commission, Museveni had 3,091,725 votes while Wine had 1,445,805 votes. Museveni currently has 62.74% of the votes while Kyagulanyi has garnered 29.34% of total votes cast.

Museveni, 76, is seeking a sixth term after almost four decades in power, and the former popstar Wine has emerged as his main rival in a youthful country where most have known only one president.

Wine in a Press conference held in his home said the electoral commission was just there to announce the results given to it. He said the results being announced do not reflect the will of Ugandans.

“At the national tally center, Mr Byabakama, the chairperson of the EC is not in charge. Byabakama is only there to come and announce what has been given to him by several operatives who have been deployed there, Bobi Wine said.

Recall that the internet was shut down in Uganda barely a day before the election.

Several CSOs and electoral information-based NGOs were also denied accreditation to observe the election.

The US government and the EU were also not granted accreditation before the election.

