On Monday, 18 January, his lawyers tried to get access to the politician but they were unsuccessful as police detail their presence at his residence.

“We know that his home is not a detention centre, and we know that it’s a private property, so we are going to try to see how we can access it, George Musisi, Lawyer at Pace Advocates said.

“Our leader is effectively under house arrest, no one has been allowed access. They are just here like mannequins, they can’t talk to you, they can’t say a thing, which is very disturbing, but our lawyers will let you know how we are going to proceed on these matters, Bobi Wine’s spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said.

Ugandan officials have said the soldiers and police were there for Wine’s own security.

The electoral commission declared the incumbent Museveni the winner of the January 14 election on Saturday, triggering protests in two areas of the country.

Wine has said he will challenge results of the presidential election, Wine who took 34% of the vote, said the votes were fraudulent, his party has said it has video evidence of the military stuffing ballot boxes, casting ballots for people and chasing voters away from polling stations. Museveni has dismissed the claims of vote-rigging.

Museveni, 76, has ruled Uganda without pause since seizing control in 1986 when he helped to end years of tyranny under Idi Amin and Milton Obote.

Once hailed for his commitment to good governance, the president has crushed any opposition and tweaked the constitution to allow himself to run again and again.