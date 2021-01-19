Uganda on Tuesday, 19 January, accused the US of meddling in the country’s internal affairs, particularly election results, days after incumbent President Yoweri Museveni won a sixth term in the January 14 election.

On Monday, 16 January, US ambassador Natalie E. Brown was blocked by security personnel from visiting opposition leader Bobi Wine at his residence near the capital Kampala.

Commenting on the aborted visit to Bobi Wine, the opposition leader and presidential candidate of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Ofwono Opondo, government spokesman, said Brown had no business visiting Wine, whom he said is under house arrest to prevent potential unrest.

The US mission in a statement said its officials regularly meet with actors across Uganda’s political spectrum as part of diplomatic engagement.

The purpose of the visit was to check on Wine’s health and safety, given that he has effectively been unable to leave his home, with security forces surrounding his residence, it added.

“What she has been trying to do blatantly is to meddle in Uganda’s internal politics, particularly elections, to subvert our elections and the will of the people, she shouldn’t do anything outside the diplomatic norms, Ofwono said.

The spokesperson also claimed that the US ambassador had a record of causing trouble in the countries she had served in the past.

On Monday, Wine had raised the alarm that soldiers prevented the US envoy from visiting him at his residence, Wine has been placed under house arrest since returning from his polling unit on January 14.

Prior to the election, Wine had cried out on several occasions over what he described as a threat to his life and that of his campaign team.

