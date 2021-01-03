On Friday, a New Year dawned upon us. For our Chinese friends, 2021 is the “Year of the Ox” while here in Uganda it’s an election year.

But sadly for some misguided, perverted, self-condemned and unpatriotic people, it’s a time to recklessly unleash tear gas and violence and declare war on innocent, harmless, law-abiding and unarmed wananchi.

Life is short, as senior citizens come to realise. Time flies. One cannot afford to squander and waste time on frivolous, futile and worthless pursuits and projects.

The author of the Book of Ecclesiastes writes: “All share a common destiny – the righteous and wicked, the good and the bad, the clean and the unclean,” believers and non-believers alike. (Ecclesiastes 9:2)

Our common heritage and common destiny should make us treat one another humanely and kindly as brothers and sisters, not as enemies.

For us believers, we are children of God and belong to God’s family.

It is, therefore, a disgrace and a tragedy of monumental proportions that a corrupt, decadent and fraudulent regime imposed on Uganda for more than 30 years by deception, rigging of elections and force has attempted to divide Ugandans for selfish gain.

Former presidents Milton Obote, Idi Amin, Yusuf Lule and Godfrey Binaisa must be lamenting or laughing in their graves.

Ugandans must reject attempts to divide them because united we stand, divided we fall.

The philosopher writes: “I also saw under the sun this example of wisdom that greatly impressed me… So I said, wisdom is better than strength. But the poor man’s wisdom is despised, and his words are no longer heeded. The quiet words of the wise are more to be heeded than the shouts of a ruler of fools. Wisdom is better than weapons of war, but one sinner destroys much good.” Ecclesiastes 9:13-18 (NIV)

Fear of the Lord

Scripture teaches that: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; all who follow his precepts have good understanding. To him belongs eternal praise.” Psalms 111 v 10 (NIV)

Our national motto “For God and my Country” enjoins us, and especially Uganda’s leaders, to fear God and obey His commandments, including the one which says you shall not kill another human being under any circumstances whatsoever.

Wisdom is today an endangered species, in short supply and a crucial missing link in most African leaders.

Without wisdom a man or woman cannot be a good leader as Ugandans have over the years come to learn the hard way through experience. Let me make a few predictions for 2021.

First, the outcome of the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to take place on January 14.

The elections provide a golden opportunity for Ugandans who are facing daunting challenges to choose new leaders with new ideas and new priorities.

Uganda needs and deserves clean leaders whose hands are not stained, soiled and dripping with blood of fellow citizens.

I predict the end of the road for the NRM regime and victory for an Opposition presidential candidate after a second round of voting. No candidate will win 50 per cent support in the first round of voting on January 14.

Second, I predict defeat for embattled Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at elections due to take place on March 23, 2021.

This will be the fourth time voters of Israel go to the polls within two years!

Netanyahu, a shrewd, unprincipled and wily politician, reminds me of many African leaders.

He goes on trial in February for alleged corruption. I knew him when he was Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, New York where he performed quite well. May the Lord have mercy!

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.