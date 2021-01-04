Kampala, Uganda — National Unity Platform (NUPP party Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has warned of a growing state of insecurity in the country, that has recently included death of a former national boxing team captain Isaac Ssenyange aka Mando Zebra.

In his address to the nation to mark the start of the New Year, Kyagulanyi made several accusations against the state, and then stated that his NUP party are non violent. Speaking in both English and Luganda, he also called on Ugandans to turn up to vote in what he called a ‘revolutionary election.”

“I call upon you to rise and accomplish a mission we have all been preaching. Turn out in large numbers and vote. Dedicate the 12 remaining days to the future of our country,” he said in his new year speech at Magere on the outskirts of Kampala on Saturday night live on facebook.

His speech comes two days after which President Yoweri Museveni accused the opposition parties of promoting violence in the country and for planning to rig the elections. (see full Museveni speech bottom)

“We are non violent. I say it one more time, we are non-violent. We are boda boda riders, farmers, doctors, teachers, lawyers… ..we are people of Uganda determined to change the fate of their nation.”

He said while President Museveni has promised a thorough investigation of the Zebra murder case, a look back at a history of similar cases indicate they always end with no conclusion or arrests.

“We cannot wait to live in a Uganda where life is valued,” Bobi Wine said. He said thousands are in jails for various reasons, including politics.

“The first thing we will do when we get into power is to release all prisoners of conscience who are in jail, ” he promised.

“This is the year to accomplish our mission. We have 10 more days of campaign. We have 10 days to determine the future of our country… .it is this election where we will determine if we are to remain slaves.”

Without saying what his source is, he warned that government is planning a shutdown of the internet and mobile phone services.

“We know they are planning to cut off the internet, planning to cut of mobile money services, they are planning to cut off electricity. The are even planning another lock down. Prepare for that,” he said

“Museveni, please keep your word. You called Obote and Amin swine for disrespecting the right s of Ugandans but you are much worse than the previous regimes,” he said

“We are not going to be silent in the face of oppression. We are not your slaves, we are the people of Uganda,” he charged.

New app unveiled

National Unity Platform-NUP Presidential Candidate Bobi Wine has today also unveiled an app, the You Vote to monitor election results across the country.

Kyagulanyi says that the application will help them in ensuring that they tighten every noose that can be used to rig votes.

He says that a picture of the declaration forms can be taken and sent to the app by agents to ease the tally process and compare the party’s tally sheets with those of the Electoral Commission. what the Electoral Commission record shows.

Speaking at his home in Magere on Saturday, Kyagulanyi asked his supporters to use their smartphones during elections and record each activity especially when returning officers are declaring results. “Use your camera, it is a powerful too. Be live always,” he said

” Be non violent, but be assertive,” he concluded.

Two days earlier

Two days earlier, President Yoweri Museveni had used his New Year speech to warn of criminals and crooks who intend to destabilize Uganda and next year’s elections, by getting involved in cheating.

“I have information. People are planning to steal elections, including election officials bribed to change results, or facilitate multiple voting. Then we have the ones who want to use violence to alter the wishes of the people,” Museveni told the nation.

He was critical of the indiscipline of some of the political actors, including Kyagulanyi, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. He hailed the police for acting tough.

“I will not allow the affairs of the people of Uganda to be messed up by criminals and traitors who cheat,” he said, warning again, “All of you who are involved, please stop. I know, and I will act.”

Kyagulanyi who gave a brief overview of how chaotic his campaign has been said more than 100 members of his campaign team have been arrested while many have died are being intimidation as polling day draws closer.

He asked Ugandans to turn up in big numbers on polling day.