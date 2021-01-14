…Makes case for credible poll

By Victor Ajihromanus

Managing Director of Royal African Young Leadership Forum, RAYLF, Bello Bala Shagari, has condemned the intimidation of the presidential candidate of the National Unity Platform, Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobiwine by the Ugandan authorities.

He also called on Ugandan youths to rise to the task of defending their democracy by ensuring the process is nothing short of what is expected.

The RAYL said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

His words:”We wish to express our grave concern on the ongoing intimidation and persecution by the Ugandan authorities on the Presidential Candidate of the National Unity Platform, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu popularly known as Bobi Wine.

“Apparently, the Ugandan authorities have embarked on a devious mission, using dubious tactics, and the apparatuses of state, to sabotage Mr Bobby Wine, his family and campaign team and the entire young people of Uganda, in order to put him completely out of commission.

“The Royal African Young Leadeship Forum refuses to stand idly by, when a progressive young man, who is one of us, and have remained the beckon of hope and symbol of change in Africa is being maltreated, maligned and abused in the name of opposition.

“We wish to caution that in the event where the will of the people is disallowed to prevail, we will be prepared to do anything necessary to defend democracy in Uganda. We will never again overlook the deliberate and calculated attempt to undermine democracy. The Youth of Africa will no longer tolerate a broad day robbery of their future.

“We therefore want to call on the people of Uganda, especially the youth to rise to the task of defending their democracy by ensuring the process is nothing short of what is expected.

“We also call on the international community to put a watchful eye and ensure total compliance with electoral rules in Uganda . It is also pertinent that necessary sanctions be prepared for violators of human rights and perpetrators of violence.”

Vanguard News Nigeria