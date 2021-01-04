A United Kingdom based Nigerian, Oluwakemi Badare on December 27th 2020, murdered her 4 year old son, Kingswealth Bayode, by drowning him in a bath.

Shortly after the tragic incident happened at her home in Invermore place, Plumstead, emergency services were called in where they certified the boy dead.

36 year old Badare who is said to suffer from mental health issues was charged by the police for his murder and remanded in Bronzefield women prison.

The following day, on December 28th, Badare appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on 28 December for a 10-minute administrative hearing at the Old Bailey. She didn’t appear in person but was represented by a lawyer.

A post mortem was later carried out on the corpse of the boy, a few days ago.

In 2017, Badare reportedly put the boy in hot water, prompting social services to take her son away while she remained in a psychiatric hospital for a year and 2 months.

Her husband and her older son do not live with her in the UK as they are all based in Nigeria.

Lamenting about the chilling incident, a UK based social worker, Susie Retty who obviously knows Oluwakemi Badare very well said, “No one saw this coming and she is now in prison for murder and the poor boy is dead.

”If social services had removed him and never returned him to her, many would have been angry with social services. They would say social workers are wicked people.

“Sometimes knowing when to remove a child from the parents can be the hardest part of the job. If you don’t and something happens to that child it can affect you negatively for life.

“Being a social worker can mess you up mentally if you are not a strong person. Even I Susie Retty found social work emotionally draining and I’m a strong person. To hear the cries of a mother when you are removing a child is mental torture but it has to be done.

”Unfortunately, Oluwakemi will now have to live with the fact that she killed her own son. In her sane moments she will never forget or forgive herself.

“If only her husband and older son had known that her mental health was that bad, things could have been different. King could have been protected from the one who loved him more than anyone but would turn out to be the one to take his short life due to no fault of her own.

”Depression is real. Rest in perfect peace little one. You were once Mummy’s King and somewhere in her heart you still are.”

Judge Anthony Leonard QC listed the case for a plea hearing for Badare on March 17, 2021

