The UK government on Tuesday launched an extra £4.6-billion ($6.3-billion, 5.1-billion-euro) package for virus-battered businesses as England began a fresh lockdown set to last weeks.

“This will help businesses to get through the months ahead — and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen,” Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.