Mali is the eighth-largest country in Africa.

Three Ivorian peacekeepers from the UN’s mission in Mali were killed on Wednesday during an attack on a convoy near the central city of Timbuktu, a UN source said on condition of anonymity.

A Malian military official, who declined to be named, confirmed the death toll.

Earlier on Wednesday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in New York that one peacekeeper had died in the attack, with another seven wounded.