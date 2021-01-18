The United Nations Watch, a human rights organisation, has accused Uganda President Yoweri Museveni of silencing his opponents to be re-elected in office.

The organisation alleged that Museveni committed ‘widespread voter fraud’ to win the just-concluded presidential election.

UN Watch is a Geneva-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to holding the United Nations accountable to its founding principles.

Writing via its Twitter handle on Monday, 18 January, it tackled the 76-year-old for shutting down the country’s internet ahead of an election which his challenger described as a joke.

“Congratulations to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni on winning re-election after murdering, imprisoning and silencing opponents, shutting down the internet and committing widespread voter fraud, it wrote.

Museveni polled 5.85 million votes to defeat Bobi Wine, main opposition candidate, who secured 3.48 million.

But Wine whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi rejected the election results, saying he has evidence of widespread voting fraud.

“We secured a comfortable victory, I am very confident that we defeated the dictator by far, he had said. “The people of Uganda voted massively for change of leadership from a dictatorship to a democratic government. But Mr Museveni is trying to paint a picture that he is in the lead. What a joke!

Museveni has so far spent 35 years as president of the East African country. He was first elected in 1986.

Like this: Like Loading...