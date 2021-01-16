Akin Aboluwade

The Oyo State Security Network Agency otherwise called Amotekun Corps on Saturday, in Ibadan, arrested some unauthorised tailors said to have been sewing fake uniforms for sale to some unscrupulous elements in the state.

Making this disclosure on FRESH 105.9 FM Political Circuit on Saturday was the Chairman of the Amotekun Corps, Gen. Kunle Togun (retd).

The Amotekun Chief said the unscrupulous elements were arrested not far to the radio station at Challenge, Ibadan.

Some of the unauthorised tailors involved in the illegal act were paraded with packs of fake Amotekun uniforms in Ibadan, on Saturday.

According to him, the suspects had been investigated and handed over to the police at Yemetu Police Station, Ibadan.

Lamenting the gravity of the havoc being performed by the suspected criminal syndicates, Togun said, “We heard that these people were sewing and selling the fake Amotekun uniform to some people particularly at Lagelu area of Ibadan. We are presently at the area to uncover the truth.

“Our fear is that if the uniforms get to the wrong hands and they use them to commit crimes, people will believe it is the handiwork of real Amotekun personnel.

Toogun, who recalled how he fired the erring Amotekun officers that killed the 21 year old Tosin Thomas in Mokola area in the state to set good example, said, “We are really afraid of this development because bad news spread quickly than good news.”

Assuring the residents of the state of the resolve of the local security outfit to do its best in concert with other security apparatuses in the state to tackle crimes and criminalities, he said there would be no place for detractors to frustrate the efforts of the Amotekun.

In addition, he said no act of injustice or compromise would be condoned within the corps.

He, therefore, solicited the cooperation of the residents of the state with the outfit in flushing out criminal elements from the state, saying fight against crime is not the preserve of a singular agency.