The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has called on Nigerians, particularly governments at various levels to ensure national security and economic prosperity nationwide.

Speaking after the first general meeting for the year, UNDESS Secretary, Tony Uranta, said although Nigeria has many challenges and paradoxes in this new age of a very deadly global plague and a national crisis of insecurity that is threatening both the global and the nation’s economies, they believe that it is in the best interest of all Nigerians to work together at this point in time, in sincere cooperation with all other Nigerians to attain sustainable peace, unity and prosperity. He added that this is not the time for any Nigerian to promote isolationism or populism; but for all to pull together towards being a country determined to let justice, equity, and rule-of-law be its fundamental premises.

The group said it also recognises that there will always be extremists and nihilists seeking to destroy Nigeria, even as we see that the USA still has them regardless of the age of her democracy “but we must ensure that good triumphs over evil and do all we need to see the government and Nigerians rise up to position Nigeria as a great nation she is destined to be.”

The body extended hands of friendship and partnership to the Federal Government, relevant state governments and Nigerians to expedite the restoration of nationwide security and guarantee better life for all Nigerians.