“The Senate of the University of Jos has considered and approved an amended Academic Calendar for 2019/2020 Session of the University.

“The Senate approved the calendar at its 4th Special Meeting on the 2019/2020 Session held on Monday, January 11.

“Senate approved that students are to resume for the continuation of the session as from Friday, Jan. 22, with the reopening of the various campuses of the University.

“According to the amended academic calendar, lectures would continue as from Monday, Jan. 25,” the statement said.

Abdullahi advised students and staff of the university to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

“This include the use of face masks, regular hand washing under running water, use of hand sanitizers, as well as social distancing,” he said.

He said that anyone caught violating the protocols, within the university premises, would not be spared.