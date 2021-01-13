The University of Jos has announced January 22 as its resumption date for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the school, Abdullahi Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Mr Abdullahi said the decision was reached and approved by the Senate of the university at its 4th special meeting on the 2019/2020 session, held on Monday.

“The Senate of the University of Jos has considered and approved an amended Academic Calendar for 2019/2020 Session of the University.

“The Senate approved the calendar at its 4th Special Meeting on the 2019/2020Session held on Monday, January 11

“Senate approved that students are to resume for the continuation of the session as from Friday, Jan. 22, with the reopening of the various campuses of the University.

“According to the amended academic calendar, lectures would continue as from Monday, Jan. 25,” the statement said.

He implored students and staff of the university to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

“This includes the use of face masks, regular hand washing under running water, use of hand sanitisers, as well as social distancing,” he said.

This is coming at a time the federal government is considering reviewing the January 18, earlier slated for the resumption of schools owing to the rising COVID-19 cases.

For nearly nine months, public universities have been closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and the industrial action embarked upon by lecturers.

ALSO READ: Human rights commission begins probe of UNIJOS undergraduate shot by soldier

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declared an indefinite strike to protest the stoppage of its members’ salaries and the directive by government to compel its members to enrol for the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU had requested for 18 months’ to develop its own alternative salary payment system, which is the University Transparency and Accountability System (UTAS).

The union also demanded an improved welfare condition for universities and Earned Allowances of members which had accumulated from an agreement it had with the federal government in 2009.