Just five days after the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Ibidapo-Obe died, a former Dean of Students’ Affairs of the school, Professor Durojaiye Ajeyalemi, has also died of Covid-19 complications.

He died early Wednesday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba at the age of 70.

Ajeyalemi, a Professor of Curriculum Studies, was said to have retired from UNILAG in November 2020.

Confirming Professor Ajeyalemi’s death to Nigerian Tribune on phone, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG (Academic and Research), Prof Oluwole Familoni, said:

“It is a truth that Professor Ajeyalemi has died early this morning, Wednesday.

“He died in the hospital and LUTH to be specific and it is very painful we lost two of our great scholars in an interval of five days.”

Prof Familoni said the last time he met his late senior colleague was on December 21, 2020, at the university.

The late don, however, was said to have gone to the hospital on his own for medical attention when he felt unwell but could not survive it.

Professor Ajeyalemi, who hails from Ibokun in Obokun Local Government area of Osun State, was a pioneer Registrar of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) and also a former Dean of Faculty of Education of UNILAG.

He joined the service of the university in 1977 as a Graduate Assistant and was in the university till his retirement two months ago.

