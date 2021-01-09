Sanwo-Olu



Workers union leaders in Lagos State University (LASU) on Saturday expressed mixed feelings on the cancellation of the ongoing process of appointing LASU vice-chancellor, by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had in a statement on Friday announced the cancellation of the processs for appointment of the ninth substantive vice chancellor of the state-owned university.

The governor directed that a fresh process that would end in 45 days should begin without be delay.

Leaders of Non-Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) in LASU have reacted to the cancellation.

The unionists spoke with NAN in Lagos.

Mr Saheed Oseni, Chairman, SSANU, LASU Chapter, said that the union believed that the governor took the decision in the best interest of the state and LASU.

Oseni, however, urged that the decision should not be for political interest.

“The government must be fair and just in whatever decision and process it is applying.

“We want continuation of seamless and peaceful process in LASU that we have been enjoying in the last five years,” he said.

Mr Moruf Sanni, Chairman, NASU, LASU Chapter, told NAN that Lagos State Government must have made investigations before cancelling the process.

Sanni appealed to the government to appoint the most qualified of the five candidates, the next vice-chancellor of LASU.

“We do not want anybody that will truncate or affect the peace of LASU.

“The outgoing LASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, really did well, and we want the next vice-chancellor to continue from where he stopped,” he said.

Dr Ola Gbadamosi, Chairman, NAAT, LASU Branch said, “We can’t say’ what the government pronounced is good or bad until we see the aftermath.

“What we need now in LASU is to pray that God should sustain the peace, good work and progress made by the outgoing vice-chancellor.”

Also, Prof. Biodun Akinpelu, Director, Centre for General Nigerian Studies, LASU, advised the government not to politicise the appointment.

“My question is: Will there be fresh applications again and is it the same governing council that will conduct another process?

“We need consultations because LASU is governed by rules. We need continuous peace in LASU, we do not want crisis in LASU,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the five-year tenure of Fagbohun will expire in Jan. 11.

NAN learnt that LASU Governing Council had shortlisted five professors for the position of the vice-chancellor before the cancellation of the process.

