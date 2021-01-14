By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Workers under the auspices of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASUU, University of Uyo branch have joined the national protest.

This is contained in a statement signed by the chairperson of JAC and SSANU of the University of Uyo, comrade Anietie Atai, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

It stressed that during the protest Atai, admonished all participants of the National Protest to be safety conscious throughout the duration of the protest and counseled members to continue in the peaceful disposition of the Joint Action Congress by displaying targeted and special placards detailing the specific needs of the Union for redress.

The statement stressed, “In compliance with the directive of the National Executive Council of the Joint Action Congress (JAC) the umbrella body of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU); the University of Uyo Branch has complied with the National directive of JAC.

“JAC had in a resolution passed on Friday, January 8, 2021, in Abuja, directed her branches in all federal Universities and affiliated institutions to commence a three-day protest over the failure of the Federal Government to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it entered with the Unions.

“Consequently, the Chairperson, Joint Action Congress and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities University of Uyo Branch, Comrade Anietie Atai; having briefed, sensitized the University of Uyo Community on Monday, January 11, 2021, has mobilized all staff members of SSANU and NASU to express the displeasure of JAC to the inconsistencies of the Federal Government on the welfare of University workers.

“The inconsistencies have made members pass through excruciating pains of market forces, economic policies and realities of the global pandemic worsened by the Integrated Personnel & Payroll Information System (IPPIS) saga”

According to the statement, the issues which MoU was entered included inconsistencies in the IPPIS Payment, Non-payment of Earned Allowance, Non-payment of Arrears of National Minimum Wage, and delay in the re-negotiation of PGN/SSANU and NASU 2009 agreements.

Others are the usurpation of the headship of non-teaching units by academic staff in contravention to the Conditions of Service and Establishment procedures, Non-payment of retirement benefits of out-going staff, neglect and poor funding of State Universities and non-constitution of Visitation Panels to Federal Universities.

