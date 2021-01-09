By Adesina Wahab

University workers under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, are to start a three-day national protest on Tuesday in protest against government’s handling of some issues, including the controversial Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS.

The directive to embark on the protest was arrived at on Friday night at a meeting held by the leadership of the two unions in Abuja from which a communique was issued.

The communique was endorsed by Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the National President of SSANU and Comrade Peters Adeyemi, the General Secretary of NASU.

The JAC listed issues that necessitated the directive to include inconsistencies in IPPIS payments; non-payment of Earned Allowance; non-payment of arrears of new minimum wage; delay in the renegotiation of the FGN)NASU/SSANU 2009 Agreements.

Others are the non-payment of retirement benefits to former members; non-constitution of visitation panels to universities; poor funding of universities; teaching staff usurping the headship of non-teaching units among others.

The committee urged union leaders across the country to use Monday to sensitise members on the need for the protest.

It added that after the protest, the union members would consider other options to take including embarking on an indefinite strike.

