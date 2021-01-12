Akin Aboluwade

Agboola was abducted on his farm at Abaodo area in Olukitibi village in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state on Monday, December 28, 2020 by six armed men who were dressed in military camouflage.

His death was announced today.

It was gathered that Agboola was found dead after the hoodlums collected N1.65 million ransom from his family.

A brother to the deceased, Olakunle Agboola, a journalist confirmed the killing of the farmer in an interview with journalists. He said his brother was killed 10 days after the ransom was paid by the family.

“My brother, Wole Agboola, was killed after a huge ransom was paid and we later found his body inside the bush near Aba Odo yesterday at 6 o’clock, just a bit close to where he was abducted,” Kunle said.

It was gathered that operatives of the state police command had arrested some people in connection with the abduction.

The deceased was into piggery and fishery farming.

Announcing the death of Wole Agboola earlier today, the leader of the church where the late Agboola worshiped before his death, said, “Despite all efforts, it appears his abductors had killed him shortly after his kidnap. This for us as a church family and for his immediate family, is a very painful and sad occurrence.