The National Examination Council (NECO) says that 233,000 candidates who could not write the examinations as a result of the #EndSARS protests will join external candidates to write the examinations in February.

Mr Azeez Sani, Head of Information and Public Relations Division of the council told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the Council Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma, while announcing the 2020 results, said that 12 states were disrupted during the conduct of the examinations as a result of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protests.

Sani said that the affected candidates would now sit for those papers missed during the forthcoming SSCE (External) scheduled to hold between Feb. 1 and March 3.

He said that the special arrangement was at no extra cost to these candidates.

He listed the states affected to include Abia, Enugu, Edo, Rivers, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Lagos, Oyo, Kano, Ogun States, and FCT.

Sani also said the affected subjects were Chemistry practical, Economics, Technical Drawing, Food and Nutrition, and Further Mathematics.

According to him, results of the affected candidates will be pending until supplementary exams are conducted for the papers missed. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria