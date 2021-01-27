Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday recieved 300 female soldiers deployed to boost security situation along Kaduna-Abuja highway where several cases of kidnappings and killings had been reported.

Governor El-Rufai expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for deploying the troops and assured them of the continued support of the Kaduna State Government as they works towards securing the entire State.

Mohammed acknowledged the support the Kaduna State government has provided to the military in its internal security operations.

Major-General Mohammed thanked governor El-Rufai and his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe for personally coming to receive the female troops.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major-General Usman