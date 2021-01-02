At least 4,527 persons infected with COVID-19 in Lagos State are currently undergoing home-based treatment in the wake of the second wave of the infection in the country.
This was made known by the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi in a tweet via his verified handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi.
He also disclosed that there are 140 cases currently under isolation.
#COVID19Lagos Update As at 31st of December, 2020.
🕯️New #COVID19 infections confirmed 642 at a positive rate of 31.3%
🕯️Total confirmed #COVID19 infections- 30,863
🕯️Total cumulative number of #COVID19 tests conducted – 221717 pic.twitter.com/xGpL0MVmY0
— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) January 2, 2021
“New COVID19 infections confirmed 642 at a positive rate of 31.3%, total confirmed COVID19 infections – 30,863, the total cumulative number of COVID19 tests conducted – 22,1717.
“Total number of COVID19 cases discharged from COVID19 Lagos Care centres- 2,920, the total number of COVID19 recovery in communities – 23,036, Cases currently under isolation-140, Active Cases under Home-based care- 4,527,” the Commissioner tweeted on Saturday.
Abayomi had earlier in a tweet on Friday identified five top high burden Local Government Areas in the state with COVID-19 cases as Eti-Osa, Ajeromi, Surulere, Amuwo-Odofin and Mushin.
He appealed to residents to stay safe, avoid crowded places, and celebrate responsibly, warning that those who have no reason to move around should stay at home.
