Some suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly shot one Morenikeji Salami along the Oru-Awa Road in the Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun State while going to her site

The injuries sustained by the woman were captured in a four-minute clip as she was being treated in a hospital, writhing in pains.

The Fulani attackers numbering about eight reportedly emerged from the bush, cut off one of her fingers and shattered her jaw with bullets.

Salami was said to have run into some herdsmen and attempted to make a quick reverse but was caught and attacked.

The victim was rejected by several hospitals including the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital and had to travel to the Lagos State Hospital, Ikeja, before she could get treatment.

In the video, the daughter of the victim was asked a few questions about the attack.

When asked how it happened, she said:

“She was going to her site in Idofe after a road that leads to Oru along the Quarry. She said she saw some cattle while she was driving on the road and as she made a quick attempt to reverse, she was surrounded by some Fulani men who emerged from the bush.

“She said they were about eight and the first thing they did was to shoot at all the four tyres and later went to block her car at the front. One of them carried a gun and wanted to shoot her. She begged him but he went ahead and shot her, removing one of her fingers.”

She explained that the attacker fired another shot which shattered her mother’s jaw and mouth, adding that the gunman shook her head to check if she had died.

She added, “My mother said she pretended as if she had died. One of her fingers was blown away by the bullets. She said she pretended as if she was dead. So, they went back into the bush. She said she managed to get down from the car after waiting for them to go

“After she managed to alight from the car, she saw a tipper lorry and flagged it down. The driver rescued her and took her to Oru but she was rejected. We went to the general hospital she was also rejected. When we got to OSUTH, they also said there was no space.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, which happened on Monday, January 11.

He said three suspects had been arrested, adding that the Fulani herders who committed the crime had left their cattle on the spot and fled.

He said “Those people have a piece of land between Oru and Ago Iwoye. They went to inspect the land. One Alhaja who was going with them had excused herself with the promise that she would join them on the land.

“On getting to the land, they discovered that some Fulanis were attacking a labourer hired to clear the land in question. Those people immediately ran to those in the neighbourhood and in the process, the Fulanis left the victim and took to their heels.

“Unknown to the Alhaja, on her way to join the people, the Fulanis laid in ambush for her and opened fire on the vehicle she was driving. The woman was hit by a bullet and the Fulanis, who perpetrated the crime, ran away.

“When the police were informed, they went to the scene and could not find any of them but they saw the cattle they left behind. The police, in conjunction with the local vigilante group and hunters, didn’t allow the cattle to leave the spot.

“Around 10 pm, three Fulani men came to the spot with the aim of taking away the cattle and the police apprehended them. They have been transferred to the police headquarters in Eleweran. They have a strong connection to the crime.”

