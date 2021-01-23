The Abia state government has said three of its commissioners were not affected by the dissolution of the State Executive Council earlier announced on Saturday.

The state government announced Saturday evening that the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Uche Ihediwa, Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, and the Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Osuji are retained.

A a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka on Saturday had said the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council, expressing his deep appreciation to the cabinet members for their services to the people of Abia state and wishes them well for the future.

This will be the second time in less than two years that Governor Ikpeazu would dissolve his cabinet.

The Governor ordered all those affected by the dissolution to hand over all government property in their possession as well their handover notes to their respective permanent secretaries.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu expressed his deep appreciation to them for their services to the people of Abia State and wished them well for the future.

Meanwhile, Ikpeazu has also approved the recall from suspension, his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere.

“The recall takes immediate effect, the statement added.

Recall that The Street Journal had reported that the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, had in December 2020, suspended his Chief of Staff, Anthony Agbazuere after he was seen spraying money unabashedly on Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, the controversial Anambra pastor, in his office.

Agbazuere danced while he sprayed Odumeje with money. The video called the attention Nigerians who demanded the Chief of Staff be sanctioned.

Okezie Ikpeazu chose to suspend him and directed the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Alozie Odoemelam, to perform his duties until further notice.

However, the All Progressives Congress, Abia State chapter, asked Ikpeazu to sack Agbazuere, saying that a suspension isn’t enough punishment.

In a statement to drive home their insistence on Agbazuere’s sack, APC said, “We’ve been complaining about the irrationality of the officials of this PDP led administration, but people don’t understand. What our people saw on video is just a tip of the iceberg to their squandermania nature. “What the Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu did was a huge slap on the faces of Abia Health Workers and other Government workers that are being owed backlogs of salaries. He has insulted workers at HMB, Abia Poly and other people who are dying of hunger. He should be sacked with his sack letter made public.” “Nobody has right to mock Abians in that manner as he did. So, the Government has money to waste while our people are dying of hunger with our state looking like war ravaged zone. The Chief of Staff has money to throw around while our roads are now death traps? What manner of wickedness is this? We’re calling for two things today; “Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu should sack his Chief of Staff without further delay, and let the Government render an unreserved apology to Abians between today Sunday and tomorrow Monday because this is extremely provoking.”

