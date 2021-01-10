A former Nigerian ambassador, George Obiozor, has been elected as the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Mr Obiozor, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, polled 304 votes to defeat his closest rival, Valentine Oparaocha, who polled 15 votes.

The election took place at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, capital of Imo State.

It followed a motion by A. B. C. Nwosu, seconded by Ben Obi, dissolving the John Nwodo-led executive of the organisation.

Thereafter, Gary Igariwey, the chairman of the Electoral Committee, said the committee had adopted an open process in the form of Option A4 for the balloting to promote the transparency and credibility of the process.

However, three of the contestants – Chukwunyere Nwaebo, Goddy Uwazuruike and Uju Okoro – stepped down for Mr Obiozor before voting began.

The electoral committee had said three of the eight persons who picked the nomination form did not return the forms. They were Chidi Osuagwu, Chris Asoluka and Joe Nworgu.

That left only two contestants in the race – Mr Obiozor and Mr Oparaocha

Sam Ohuabunwa was then invited to moderate the election and voting was done on a state by state basis, starting with Abia State.

Other states that voted were Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers.

Other voters were drawn from accredited affiliate groups and Igbo groups in the diaspora.