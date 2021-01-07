Vice President Mike Pence joined other republican leaders to condemned the havoc incited by protesters as they stormed the US Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon, 6 January.

Responding to the violence that took place when President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the federal building, Pence initially urged those involved to vacate the area and he subsequently said that those who failed to comply would face disciplinary consequences.

“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol must stop and it must stop now, anyone involved must respect law enforcement officers and immediately leave the building, Pence wrote on Twitter.

He added: “Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Reports of pro-Trump protesters aggressive confrontations with the police surfaced throughout on Wednesday, the widespread rallies in Washington, D.C coincided with congress joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden‘s electoral college victory.

Ahead of Wednesday’s scheduled rallies to protest the outcome of November’s election, Trump supporters from across the country travelled to Washington.

The sitting president has not conceded to Biden, even as Inauguration day approaches and he has galvanized his followers to reject the legitimacy of his successor’s win.

Over the past two months, Trump’s campaign initiated numerous lawsuits that sought to undermine election results in states and counties that voted for his democratic opponent. Despite proving unsuccessful in court, Trump continued to insist that Biden’s victory was invalid and that democrats stole the election.

The Capitol was placed under lockdown, and several buildings near the complex were evacuated in response to the protests, officials also deployed members of the D.C and Virginia national guards, as well as hundreds of Virginia state troopers.

