US Capitol: Western democracy ‘fragile, vulnerable’ ― Iran’s Rouhani

Iran President, Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, said Thursday that the chaos unleashed on the US Capitol by US counterpart Donald Trump’s supporters exposed the fragility of Western democracy.

“What we saw in the United States yesterday (Wednesday) evening and today shows above all how fragile and vulnerable Western democracy is,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast by state television.

[AFP]

