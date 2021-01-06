Texas representative Kevin Brady, the top republican on the powerful house ways and means Committee, has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter Tuesday, 5 January.

Brady received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 18 last year and tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as new year’s day.

Brady, who was on the house floor this week and interacted with fellow members, said he would begin treatment on Wednesday.

“Tonight the office of house physician informed me that I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and I’m quarantined.

“As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine December 18 and also recently tested negative for Covid on new years day, the congressman wrote on Twitter.

More than 50 members of congress have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began in the US nearly a year ago. Last month, Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow died following complications of COVID-19 just days before he was set to be sworn in.

There are currently two coronavirus vaccines with the emergency use authorisation in the United States, Pfizer’s and the one developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, whose dosing regimen is also two full shots one month apart. According to CNN, Lawmakers have been advised to get tested for the coronavirus when coming back to Washington but are allowed to perform their duties while they wait for the results if they are asymptomatic.

