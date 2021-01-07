Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

United States Representative Ilhan Omar said she was “drawing up” articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump after masses of angry pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC on Wednesday.

“I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment,” the Democratic congresswoman wrote on Twitter.

“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” she added.

Hundreds of demonstrators breached security and scaled the steps of the building where lawmakers were due to certify president-elect Joe Biden’s win in the November election.

Hours earlier, Trump riled up his supporters repeating baseless allegations of election fraud and encouraged them to march to the Capitol.

The Senate and House of Representatives abruptly called off their sessions, where they had been debating Republican challenges to results in U.S. states that Biden won, as the building went into lockdown.

Congress reconvened in the evening, with senators from both sides of the aisle condemning the violence and vowing to complete the certification process.

Omar was among the four non-white Democrat congresswomen (known as “The Squad”), who Trump disparaged during a campaign rally in September and falsely implied that she’s not American.

The other three women are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Presley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

“The President clearly loves to prey on people’s fears. He spreads the disease of hate everywhere he goes, and these cult rallies that he’s holding across the country are now being fueled by fear, and it is no surprise that he is so fearful of winning Minnesota that he has to resort to this hate,” Omar told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “Right Now”.

“Not only is he a racist, but he’s a racist xenophobic. Because he’s not against immigration, he’s just against immigrants who look like me,” the Somali-American Congresswoman had said at the time.

[dpa/NAN]

