Former President, Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday said leaders across the world should look out not just for their own interests, but also that of the society.

Jonathan’s comment comes as protesters, instigated by President Donald Trump, invaded the US Capitol in an attempt to block the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden.

Famous for conceding a bitterly-contested election in 2014, Jonathan said the purpose of leadership was to bring people together, not divide them.

READ ALSO: Facebook And Twitter Block Trump’s Account For Breaking Rules

“I have repeatedly said nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen, in any part of the world,” he said. “Absolutely nobody.”

He added: “Again, I reiterate that it is better to lose power at the cost of gaining peace, than to gain power at the price of losing the peace.

“As a leader, one must not just look unto one’s own interest, but the interest and the good of society.

“It is never too late to reject the venom and inject the serum of peace. It is necessary to state that the highest purpose of leadership is to bring people together, even those that do not share in your philosophy.

“And you do not need an office to do that. All you need to achieve that height of leadership is conscience. Let us be men of conscience at this hour.”