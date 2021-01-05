A retiring doctor from Arkansas gave a generous parting gift to his patients after his 30 years on the job.

The kind-hearted doctor erased $650,000 worth of debt for 200 of his cancer patients after he realized they were unable to pay when he closed his clinic.

Dr Omar Atiq, founder of The Arkansas cancer clinic in Pine Bluff, had been operating on patients for close to 30 years before he was forced to close in March as a result of staff shortages.

When he shut down the clinic, he worked with a debt collection firm to gather outstanding payments but then realised many families had been hit hard financially by the pandemic.

The oncologist decided to send a Christmas card to former patients informing them that their outstanding balances had been wiped, ABC News reports.

The father of four, who now works as a professor at the university of Arkansas, said: ”My wife and I as a family, we thought about it and looked at forgiving all the debt.

”We saw that we could do it and then just went ahead and did it.

Just before Christmas about 200 former patients, whose collective debt amounted to $650,000, received a card in the post telling them the good news.

In his Christmas greeting card to patients, he wrote: “The Arkansas cancer clinic was proud to serve you as a patient, although various health insurances pay most of the bills for majority of patients, even the deductibles and co-pays can be burdensome. Unfortunately, that is the way our health care system currently works. The clinic has decided to forego all balances owed to the clinic by its patients, happy holidays.

Dr Atiq, who is originally from Pakistan, founded the Arkansas cancer clinic in Pine Bluff in 1991, providing treatments including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and CAT scans. He is now a professor at the university of Arkansas for medical sciences (UAMS) in Little Rock.

