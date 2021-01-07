Russia’s foreign ministry has reacted to the insurrection at the US capitol which occurred while lawmakers in the north American country were certifying results from the 2020 presidential election.

The foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova was quoted saying that the electoral system in the United States is archaic and does not meet modern democratic standards.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that Zakharova said the insurrection at the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump was an internal US affair but that the blame rested with the US system.

She said: “The electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not meed modern democratic standards, creating opportunities for numerous violations, and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle.

“This is largely the reason for the split in society now observed in the United States.

Often echoing the kind of language used against Russia, officials said on Thursday, 7 January, that the United States was no longer in any position to lecture other countries on freedom and democracy.

“The losing side has more than enough grounds to accuse the winner of falsifications, it is clear that American democracy is limping on both feet, Konstantin Kosachyov, the chair of the Russian upper house’s foreign affairs committee, said in a post on Facebook.

“The celebration of democracy has ended. It has, unfortunately, hit rock bottom, and I say this without a hint of gloating.

“America no longer charts the course and so has lost all right to set it. And, even more so, to impose it on others.

Like this: Like Loading...