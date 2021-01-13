President Donald Trump has ordered the country’s flag to be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for two Police officers who died during the invasion of the US Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January.

According to Bloomberg, the president called for flags at the white house, public buildings, military posts, naval stations, naval vessels and facilities abroad to fly at half-staff to pay respect to officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

”Sicknick died on Thursday night, 7 January, from injuries he suffered while physically engaging with protesters, Capitol Police said in a statement.

Law enforcement said that the 42-year-old officer, who had been with the Capitol Police since 2008, was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher.

It was reported that fellow US Capitol police officer Howard Liebengood, 51, had died by suicide. Sources said Liebengood was off-duty when he died on Saturday, he was a 15 year veteran of the force.

Trump said: “As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol police officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol police officers and law enforcement across this great nation, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the white house and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the district of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 13, 2021.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Four other people, including an unarmed Trump supporter, died after Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol during a congressional hearing certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

Like this: Like Loading...